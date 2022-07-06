Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 5

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, Apple also released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 5 for the Mac.

The macOS Monterey 12.5 software has been released a week after the previous beta and so far it is available to developers. It is also expected to be released to Apple’s public beta testing program shortly.

This new beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, there do not appear to be many new features in this update.

As this is the fifth beta that has been released of macOS Monterey 12.5 we should not be far from the final version of the software. We are expecting Apple to release possibly one more beta and then the final version.

This would mean that we could have the final version of macOS Monterey 12.5 sometime within the next couple of weeks.

The latest release of Apple’s macOS Monterey 12.5 is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As soon as we get some details on when Apple will release the macOS Monterey 12.5 software update and the new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals