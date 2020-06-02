Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update

Apple recently released their macOS Catalina 10.15.5 for their range of Mac computers and now they have released a supplemental update to the software.

The supplemental update does not include any new features, it mains includes some security updates, Apple also released a new update for iOS to fix a security bug in the OS which allowed the Unc0ver jailbreak to work.

Here are the release notes for the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update:

‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 supplemental update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT211215.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.5 supplemental update is now available to download for Apple’s range of Macs.

