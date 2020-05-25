How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on your iPhone or iPad with Unc0ver jailbreak (Video)

We recently heard about the new Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 13.5 that works with any iPhone or iPad running iOS 11 to iOS 13.5.

Now we have a video from iDeviceHelp which shows us how the jailbreak can be used on the iPhone, lets find out how its done.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video this is a pretty simple jailbreak to use on your device and from what we have read it does not cause any issues.

The jailbreak is available from the Unc0ver website and it will work on iOS devices from iOS 11 up to iOS 13.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals