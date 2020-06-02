Apple releases iOS 13.5.1 that fixes Unc0ver jailbreak

Apple recently released their iOS 13.5 software update, shortly after it was released the Unc0ver jailbreak was released. Now we have another software update, iOS 13.5.1.

The iOS 13.5.1 comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it apparently also fixes the vulnerability that was used for the Unc0ver jailbreak.

Apple’s release notes apparently refer to the security vulnerability that was used for the Unc0ver jailbreak tool.

This tool worked on all versions of iOS from iOS 11 up until the recent iOS 13.5, it is not clear as yet what has happened to the jailbreak, but we presume it no longer works if Apple says it has fixed it. You can install the new iOS 13.5.1 software update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals