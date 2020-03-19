Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 6

As well as releasing the new iOS 13.4 GM, Apple also released macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 6, this is the final beta version of the software.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.4 beta 6 has been released to both developers and also members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program.

The software brings a range of new features to the Mac, this includes Screen Time Communication Limits which is designed to let parents limit the amount of time their kids spend on communication apps.

There is also a new real time lyrics feature which has been available in iOS 13 since it launch, plus various bug fixes and performance improvements.

As this is the sixth beta in the series, this is most likely the final version of the software that Apple will release to everyone and we are expecting this to happen next week along with the release of iOS 13.4.

Source: MacRumors

