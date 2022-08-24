Apple releases iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, launch of iPadOS delayed

Apple just released the 7th beta of iOS 16, there will no 7th beta of iPadOS 16 as Apple has just released iPadOS 16.1 beta 1.

We have been hearing rumors that iPadOS 16 would launch later than iOS 16, probably in October and now Apple has confirmed that the software will launch later on.

Apple has confirmed to TechCrunch that iOS and iPadOS will not be launching at the same time this year, you can see what they had to say below.

“This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update.”

So it looks like the rumors were correct, we suspect that the rumored October launch date for iPadOS 16 will be correct and we will also see some new iPads at the same time.

The iPadOS 16.1 beta 1 brings a range of new features to the iPad, this includes Apple’s new Stage Manager feature for the iPad. The update also brings a range of other new features and bug fixes and various performance improvements.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about when Apple will release its iOS 16.1 software update, the new beta is now available to download and you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple, TechCrunch

