iPadOS 16 launch may be delayed until October

Apple will release iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhone 14 range, we were expecting the iPadOS 16 software to be released at the same time.

According to a recent report by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple is delaying the release of iPadOS 16 this year and it will apparently launch in October rather than September.

This would be a first for Apple, as they normally release their iOS software updates and iPadOS software updates at the same time.

Apple will apparently release its iPadOS software update later than normal this year because of some of the new features that are coming to the iPad. This includes new multitasking features for the iPad.

Stage Manager is one of the new multitasking features in the iPadOS 16 update, it will allow you to run multiple takes at the same time, resize windows and easily switch between multiple apps.

This new feature is apparently not ready for release as yet, a number of bugs in it have been discovered during beta testing, this could be one of the reasons why the release is delayed, as Apple wants to fix these issues before release.

Apple is also expected to release some new iPads this fall, so we could possibly see them in October along with the new iPadOS.

So it looks like we will get iOS 16 in September along with the new iPhones, and iPadOS 16 in October, we could also get the new macOS Ventura software in October as well along with a new range of Macs.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Roberto Nickson

