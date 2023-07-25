Apple releases iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6

Apple has released iOS 16.6 for the iPhone and iPad 16.6 for the iPad and both updates are now available to download, these updates have been in beta testing over the last few weeks and now they have been released to everyone.

These new software updates for the iPhone and iPad include a range of performance improvements and bug fixes, the update also comes with a range of security updates as well. The software does not include any new features.

The new iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 software updates are now available to download, you can install them by going to Settings > General > Software update and Download and Install on your device. If you are using an older device that does not support iOS 16, then Apple has released iOS 15.7.8 for these devices.

Apple is working on the next major software updates for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, both of these are currently in beta and we are expecting the final versions of the software later this year.

The new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 software updates are expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, as soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals