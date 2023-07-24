Apple’s iOS 17 in more detail (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17 is currently in beta, They recently released their first public beta of the software and a revised Developer beta 3 as well, this was a couple of weeks ago, so we are expecting some new betas this week.

We have already seen a number of different videos of the new iOS 17 software and now we have another video, the latest one is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at the software and its range of various features.

As we can see from the video, there are some major new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update, there are also similar features headed to the iPad with the iPadOS 17 update. This includes the Live Voicemail feature, which transcribes voicemails in real-time directly onto your iPhone’s screen. This allows you to decide if you would like to answer the call when the voicemail message is being left, there are many more new features in this update.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 in September along with the new iPhone 15, there will be four models in the range, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. We are also expecting iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 to be released in September as well. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date for these software updates we will let you.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



