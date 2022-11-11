Apple releases iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta 2

We recently had some new developer betas of iOS 16.2 and now Apple has released iOS 16.2 public beta 2 and iPadOS 16.2 public beta 2.

The new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta 2 come two weeks after the previous release and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

This update will introduce Apple’s new Freeform app which is a new cross-platform collaboration app. The free-form app can be used for sketching, adding notes, drawing, and more and it works with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

It will also add external display support for Stage Manager on the M1 and M2 iPad models, plus there is also a new Home App architecture.

The iPadOS 16.2 public beta 2 and iOS 16.2 public beta 2 are now available to download, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try them out. You can find out more details about their public beta program at the link below.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 sometime in December, it is rumored to land around the middle of December. As soon as we find out some details about the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: James Yarema





