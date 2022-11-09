Apple releases iOS 16.2 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 16.2 beta 2, the software comes two weeks after the first beta. So far this new beta has only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

The new beta of iOS 16.2 will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will also include some performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in this release is Apple’s new Freeform app which is designed for collaboration cross-platform, the app is designed for drawing, sketching, adding notes, and more. It can be used on a wide range of Apple devices including the Mac, iPhone, and iPad. This update will also add a new Medication Widget to the Lock Screen of the iPhone.

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 16.2 in December, rumors suggest that the software will be released around the middle of December. We are expecting to get a range of other updates at the same time.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 16.2software update and other updates will be released, we will let you know. Developers can now download the new iOS 16.2 beta 2 software, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple



