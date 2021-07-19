Apple releases iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public beta 2

Last week we had iOS 15 beta 3 and iPadOS 15 beta 3 and now Apple has released iOS 15 Public Beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15 Public Beta 2.

The new public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 have been released two weeks after the previous public beta for the iPhone and iPad.

The new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 software updates brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. This includes Apple’s new SharePlay feature which is designed to let you watch movies, TV shows and listen to music with your friends over FaceTime. Both people will be able to watch the exact same movie or TV show at the exact same time.

There are also a range of other new features including Focus mode which is designed to help you cut down on notifications, plus updates for various apps which include Maps, Safari, Weather and many more. There are also a range of new features for the iPad including an updated home screen with widgets, App Library and more.

Apple are expected to released their iOS 15 software update in September along with the iPhone 13 range of smartphones. We will also get the new Apple Watch Series 7 and watchOS 8 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the update will land we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

