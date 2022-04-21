Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 public beta 2

Apple has released iOS 15.5 public beta 2 and iPadOS 15.5 public beta 2, the release comes a day after the developer betas. This software comes with the same changes and updates as the developer beta versions.

If you want to try out these new public betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 then you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program, you can find out more details about that at the link below.

These updates bring some new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There are some minor new features including changes to the Apple Account for making payments to other Apple devices and more.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting these software updates to be released sometime next month, they should be released before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which starts on the 6th of June 2022.

The new iOS 15.5 public beta 2 and iPadOS 15.5 public beta 2 are now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

Source Apple

