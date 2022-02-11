Apple releases iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1

Apple has released two new software updates for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 15.3.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3.1 for the iPad.

These updates come around two weeks after the release of the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates.

The iPadOS 15.3 and iOS 15.3.1 updates come with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes, there were not many details about what is included in the release notes. Apple did say that these updates also include some important security fixes.

One of the bug fixes in this update is a fix for a bug that could top Braille display from responding, you can see details on the security fixes from Apple below.

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2022-22620: an anonymous researcher

The new iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Yugandhar Bonde

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals