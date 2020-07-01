Apple releases iOS 13.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 13.6 beta 3

Apple has released iOS 13.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 13.6 beta 3 to developers and also public beta testers, this release comes a few weeks after the last one.

The new betas of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad and they also fix a range of bugs and comes with various performance improvements.

This update comes with some changes to software updates and you now have more control over these, there are also some changes to the Health app and it also includes the new CarKey feature. Apple announced recently that their CarKey feature would support BMW vehicles at launch and would support more manufacturers next year. We are expecting the iOS 13.6 software update to land some time this month.

Apple recently released their first beta of iOS 14 to developers, the final version is expected some time in September or October along with the new iPhone 12.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals