iPhone 12 Pro may shoot 4K video at 120 FPS and 240 FPS (Video)

We have heard a number of rumors about the new iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max smartphones, yesterday we heard that they would come with 120Hz display and now we have some details about the handsets cameras.

According to a recent video by EverythingApplePro and a report from Max Weinbach, these new Pro models will feature some cameras upgrades in terms of their video performance.

The new Pro models will be capable of shooting 4K video at 120 frames per second and 240 frames per seconds, this was apparently discovered by Max Weinbach in the Camera app of iOS 14.

We are expecting to see some new cameras in the iPhone 12 Pro models and also a LiDAR scanner, plus a new design for all of the iPhone 12 handsets. The new design is said to be similar to the design of the current iPad Pro. Apple are expected to launch their new iPhones some time in September or October.

Source EverythingApplePro, MacRumors

