iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max to feature 120Hz displays

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will be Apple top models of the iPhone range this year, it looks like these handsets will come with 120Hz displays.

The news comes in a tweet from Ice Universe who has said that both of the Pro versions of this years iPhone 12 will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

The iPhone 12 Pro will apparently come with a 6.1 inch display and the larger 12 Pro Max is expected to have a 6.7 inch display. There will also be two non pro models with a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch display.

All four of the new iPhones will come with a new more squarer design, this will be similar to the design of the current iPad Pro. The handsets are expected to come with Apple’s iOS 14 software and will be powered by a new Apple A14 Bionic processor.

The top models are expected to feature at least three, maybe four rear cameras and also a LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro. We were expecting them to launch in September, although they may have been delayed slightly until October due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source Ice Universe, MacRumors

