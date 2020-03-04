Apple releases iOS 13.4 beta 4 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 13.4 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4 beta 4 for the iPad, the software is available for developers and also public beta testers.

The release comes a week after the third beta and it beings some new features to the iPhone and iPad, to try it out you either need to be a developer or a member of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The new software comes with the ability to share folders in iCloud Drive and also some changes to the menu in the mail app, the icons have been moved around to make it more difficult to accidentally delete an email when hitting reply.

There are also some new Memoji and Animoji tickers in the software, plus some new settings in the TV app. Some major new features were discovered in previous beta versions.

This includes a new OS Recovery feature that will let you recover your iPhone or iPad without connecting it to a computer. This is something that can be done on the Mac and it looks like Apple will bring this feature to the iPhone and iPad.

Another major new feature is called CarKey, this would allow you to use your iPhone to lock and unlock your car and also turn it on, this will apparently work with NFC enabled cars. As this the fourth beta of the software we are getting closed to release, the final version is expected to land this month.

Source MacRumors

