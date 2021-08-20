Apple may have multiple launch events in Septemebr

We are expecting apple to have a number of launch events this fall, one for the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch in September. Another for the new Macs and iPads in October.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, Apple are planning to hold multiple press events for their new devices in September.

This years press events are expected to be digital only events like Apple did last year due to Covid-19, this is something they will continue this year. This makes it easier for Apple to hold these events as they are pre-planned and prerecorded.

Whether or not the press event will all be in September this year remains to be seen, it is more likely that Apple will hold one event in September and one in October.

We are expecting Apple to launch the new iPhone 13 in September, there will be a total of four models, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. We are also expecting to see the new Apple Watch Series 7 at the event and also the new AirPods.

At the October press event we are expetcing new Macs, this will include the new larger iMac and the 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro. There should be some new iPads at this event as well including the new iPad Mini and the standard iPad. As soon as we get some details on exactly what Apple has planned, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

