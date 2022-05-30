Apple M2 MacBook Air expected at WWDC next month

We have been hearing rumors about the new M2 MacBook Air for some time and now it would appear that it could be launching soon.

According to a recent report, Apple will unveil their new M2 Apple Silicon processor and an M2 MacBook Air at their Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, you can see what he has to say about the new MacBook Air below.

If there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference. The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That’s a sign that the new Mac is close.

It is not clear as yet whether we will see any other new hardware at WWDC 2022 next month, there are rumors of a new larger iMac, the iMac Pro, although this is expected to launch later in the year.

Apple is also working on their new AR or VR headset, we are not expecting this to be unveiled at WWDC, we may have to wait a little while to see that device.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference takes place between the 6th and 10th of June, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for the event.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Howard Bouchevereau

