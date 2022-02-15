2022 iMac Pro rumored for WWDC launch in June

Apple is expected to launch some new Macs next month, we know we will see at least one MacBook, although we may have to wait until later in the year for the 2022 iMac Pro.

The last thing we heard about the new 2022 iMac Pro was that the device would be coming sometime this summer, probably at WWDC 2022 in June.

Now we have some more details from Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants who previously mentioned a summer launch for the device, more details are below.

MiniLED iMac Pro could launch in June. Some observers said no MiniLEDs, but we hear around 1000 zones and over 4000 miniLEDs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

The new iMac Pro will have a similar design to the 24 inch iMac, it is expected to be powered by the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. The device is expected to come with a 27-inch display and it should have thin bezels like the 24-inch model.

Apple is not expected to offer the device in bright colors like the 24 inch iMac, as this is the Pro model, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

There is a rumored press conference for the 8th of March, we will see a new iPhone SE 3 at this event and a new iPad Air, there will also be some new Macs including a new MacBook. We are not expecting to see the new iMac Pro at this event.

Source Ross Young, MacRumors

