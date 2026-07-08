Apple Releases iOS 27 Beta 3 with Major Bug Fixes

Apple has officially released iOS 27 Beta 3, offering a combination of new features, visual refinements, and performance enhancements. This update, currently available to registered developers, focuses on improving connectivity, user interface design, Siri functionality, and app performance. Below is an in-depth look at what this latest beta brings to the table in a new video from Brandon Butch.

Essential Details About the Update

The iOS 27 Beta 3 update comes with a file size of approximately 15.6 GB, though the exact size may vary depending on your device model. It introduces a new build number, 24A5380H, and updates the modem firmware to version 2.09.0. These changes aim to enhance network stability and overall device reliability, making sure a smoother and more consistent user experience.

Visual and Interface Enhancements

This beta introduces several updates to the user interface, designed to make navigation and usability more intuitive and visually appealing:

Updated app icons for the Reminders and Feedback apps now feature clearer Liquid Glass designs, eliminating the previously visible black borders.

and apps now feature clearer Liquid Glass designs, eliminating the previously visible black borders. The status bar now displays both 5G and Wi-Fi icons simultaneously, offering improved at-a-glance connectivity information.

now displays both 5G and Wi-Fi icons simultaneously, offering improved at-a-glance connectivity information. Control Center has been refined with reflective app icons and a new “Show Borders” accessibility shortcut, providing greater customization options.

and a new “Show Borders” accessibility shortcut, providing greater customization options. The Music app now includes a persistent search bar and a redesigned Now Playing screen, delivering a cleaner and more user-friendly layout.

now includes a persistent search bar and a redesigned Now Playing screen, delivering a cleaner and more user-friendly layout. Lock screen customization has been expanded with updated shortcut icons and buttons, simplifying navigation and personalization.

Siri Gets Smarter and More Expressive

Siri receives notable upgrades in this beta, enhancing both its functionality and visual appeal:

A colorful reflection now appears beneath the Siri orb, adding a dynamic and engaging visual element.

now appears beneath the Siri orb, adding a dynamic and engaging visual element. The new Expressive Voices Preview feature allows users to adjust Siri’s voice pace and expressivity, though this feature is currently limited to American voices.

feature allows users to adjust Siri’s voice pace and expressivity, though this feature is currently limited to American voices. The Siri settings interface has been revamped, now featuring a beta badge and clearer option labels for easier navigation and configuration.

Keyboard and Shortcuts Refinements

The keyboard and shortcuts functionality has been fine-tuned to improve efficiency and customization:

Clipboard paste suggestions now offer better formatting, streamlining text input and reducing the need for manual adjustments.

now offer better formatting, streamlining text input and reducing the need for manual adjustments. The shortcut creation interface has been redesigned with a new button and additional customization options, making it easier to create and manage shortcuts.

and additional customization options, making it easier to create and manage shortcuts. Users can now restore deleted shortcuts from other devices, making sure continuity and preventing accidental data loss.

Photos and Camera Updates

The Photos and Camera apps receive minor but impactful updates aimed at enhancing usability:

The “Extend” feature for image cropping is now more prominent, making it easier to refine and perfect your edits.

for image cropping is now more prominent, making it easier to refine and perfect your edits. A new glyph icon for the “Look Up Nutrition” feature simplifies the process of retrieving nutritional information from food-related photos.

Changes to Home and Wallet Apps

The Home and Wallet apps also see updates, though some features remain in development:

The Home app now allows direct updates for Apple TV, streamlining device management and reducing the need for manual intervention.

now allows direct updates for Apple TV, streamlining device management and reducing the need for manual intervention. The Wallet app has temporarily removed the Wallet Insights feature, which is expected to return in a future update with additional refinements.

Performance and Battery Life Improvements

Performance optimizations are a key highlight of iOS 27 Beta 3, making sure a smoother and more efficient user experience:

Higher Geekbench scores indicate improved processing efficiency, allowing for faster and more reliable performance across a variety of tasks.

indicate improved processing efficiency, allowing for faster and more reliable performance across a variety of tasks. Battery life has seen a slight improvement compared to Beta 2, providing longer usage times between charges and better overall energy management.

Known Issues to Watch For

Despite the numerous improvements, iOS 27 Beta 3 still has a few unresolved issues that users should be aware of:

Deleting files from the “Recently Deleted” folder may fail or take longer than expected, requiring additional attempts.

may fail or take longer than expected, requiring additional attempts. Keyboard paste candidates may display unlocalized text , which can typically be resolved with a device reboot.

, which can typically be resolved with a device reboot. The status bar may appear blurred in certain apps, a minor visual glitch likely to be addressed in future updates.

Additional Updates Across Platforms

Apple has also introduced updates to its other platforms, making sure a cohesive experience across devices:

New splash screens for the Find My and Apple TV apps provide a refreshed and modernized look upon first use.

for the Find My and Apple TV apps provide a refreshed and modernized look upon first use. WatchOS 27 Beta 3 introduces Siri AI and a standalone Siri app for the Apple Watch, enhancing voice assistant functionality on the wearable device.

and a standalone Siri app for the Apple Watch, enhancing voice assistant functionality on the wearable device. macOS 27 Beta 3 adds Golden Gate Bridge wallpapers and screensavers, offering visually stunning options for desktop customization.

Looking Ahead: Public Beta and Final Release

The public beta for iOS 27 is expected to roll out during the week of July 13, 2026, granting a broader audience access to these features. The final release is anticipated in the second half of September, aligning with Apple’s annual iPhone launch event. This timeline underscores Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and feature-rich update for all users.

By staying informed about these updates, you can better prepare to take full advantage of the new features and improvements in iOS 27 Beta 3. Whether you’re a developer testing the beta or an enthusiast awaiting the public release, these changes reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience across its ecosystem.

Unlock more potential in iOS 27 Beta 3 by reading the previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



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