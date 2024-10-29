Apple iMac M4 vs M3: Which iMac Should You Choose?

If the new Apple iMac computers equipped with M4 Silicon have caught your attention, and you’re curious about how they stack up against the previous version, you’ll be pleased to know that Matt has prepared an in-depth comparison of the iMac M4 vs M3. Choosing between the latest tech gadgets can feel like standing at a crossroads, especially when both options seem to feature so much. If you’re considering a new iMac in 2024, you’re probably weighing the advantages of Apple’s M4 against its predecessor, the M3. With both models showcasing Apple’s signature sleek design and impressive specifications, deciding which one best meets your needs might feel challenging.

Apple iMac M4 vs M3

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The M4 iMac features a 10-core CPU and GPU, offering approximately 25% more performance compared to the M3’s 8-core CPU and 9 or 10-core GPU options.

Memory options for the M4 iMac start at 16 GB and go up to 32 GB, while the M3 offers 8, 16, or 24 GB of RAM.

The M4 iMac supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, providing faster and more reliable wireless connectivity than the M3’s Wi-Fi 6E.

Both models have a 23.5-inch LED Retina display with 4.5K resolution, 500 nits brightness, and True Tone technology, maintaining consistent visual quality.

The base price for both the M4 and M3 iMac models starts at $1,299, with availability in seven color options and running macOS 14 Sequoia.

Display Technology: Consistency in Quality

Both the M4 and M3 iMac models showcase Apple’s commitment to visual excellence with their 23.5-inch LED Retina displays. These screens boast:

4.5K resolution (4480 x 2520 pixels)

218 pixels per inch for crisp imagery

60 Hz refresh rate, suitable for most tasks

500 nits brightness for vivid colors

True Tone technology for adaptive color temperature

The consistency in display specifications ensures that users of both models enjoy equally stunning visuals, whether for professional design work or casual browsing.

Processor and Performance: The M4 Advantage

The M4 iMac introduces a substantial leap in processing power:

10-core CPU (4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores)

(4 performance cores, 6 efficiency cores) 10-core GPU for enhanced graphics capabilities

Approximately 25% performance boost over the M3

In comparison, the M3 iMac offers:

8-core CPU

Options for 9 or 10-core GPU

This upgrade translates to noticeably faster performance in resource-intensive tasks such as video editing, 3D rendering, and complex computations. The M4’s improved Geekbench scores underscore its superior processing capabilities, making it an attractive option for power users and professionals.

M4 vs M3 iMac SPECS Review – What You Need to Know in 2024!

Memory and Storage: Expanded Options

The M4 iMac broadens the horizons for memory configurations:

Starting at 16 GB RAM

Configurable up to 32 GB RAM

The M3 iMac, while still capable, offers more limited options:

8 GB, 16 GB, or 24 GB RAM configurations

Storage capacities remain consistent across both models, ranging from 256 GB to 2 TB. This flexibility allows users to tailor their iMac to specific needs, balancing performance and budget considerations.

Connectivity: Embracing the Future

Both models offer robust connectivity options, including:

Up to four USB-C ports

Two USB 3 ports

Optional Ethernet connectivity

However, the M4 iMac takes a significant leap forward with Wi-Fi 7 support, offering faster speeds and improved reliability compared to the M3’s Wi-Fi 6E. This enhancement is particularly beneficial for users who rely heavily on wireless connectivity for large file transfers or high-bandwidth applications.

Operating System and User Experience

Both the M4 and M3 iMacs run on macOS 14 Sequoia, making sure access to the latest features and software updates. This consistency in the operating system provides a seamless experience across models, with the M4’s enhanced performance potentially offering smoother operation in demanding scenarios.

Additional Features: Audiovisual Excellence

Both models maintain Apple’s commitment to quality audiovisual experiences:

1080p webcam for clear video calls

Six-speaker audio system for immersive sound

The weight of approximately 4.43 kg for both models ensures easy placement and occasional repositioning within your workspace.

Pricing and Customization

The base price for both M4 and M3 iMac models starts at $1,299, with various configuration options affecting the final cost. Apple continues to offer seven color options for both models, allowing users to personalize their iMac to suit their aesthetic preferences.

Making the Upgrade Decision

When considering an upgrade to the M4 iMac, focus on these key factors:

Performance requirements : The M4’s enhanced processing power is ideal for demanding applications

: The M4’s enhanced processing power is ideal for demanding applications Memory needs : Expanded RAM options benefit multitasking and memory-intensive tasks

: Expanded RAM options benefit multitasking and memory-intensive tasks Future-proofing : The M4 ensures longer-term compatibility with upcoming software and features

: The M4 ensures longer-term compatibility with upcoming software and features Connectivity demands: Wi-Fi 7 support offers significant benefits for users with high-bandwidth needs

The M4 iMac represents a notable step forward in Apple’s desktop computing offerings. Its improved performance, expanded memory options, and advanced connectivity make it a compelling choice for users seeking the latest in technology. However, the M3 iMac remains a capable machine for many users, especially those with less demanding computing needs.

By carefully considering your specific requirements and the enhancements offered by the M4 iMac, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your technological needs and ensures satisfaction with your investment in Apple’s ecosystem.

