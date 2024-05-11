Apple M4 iPad Pro vs M2 iPad Air: Specs Compared

Selecting a new tablet can be a daunting task, especially when faced with the choice between two high-end devices like the Apple M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air. Both tablets offer innovative technology and impressive features, but understanding their differences is crucial in making an informed decision. This article provides an in-depth comparison of their specifications, highlighting the advancements and distinctions that could influence your choice.

Display Technology: OLED vs. Mini LED

The M4 iPad Pro introduces a significant advancement in display technology with its Ultra Retina XDR OLED display. This innovative panel offers a dynamic refresh rate adjustment ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz, adapting to the content being displayed. The benefits of this technology are twofold: it enhances visual performance by providing smoother motion and reduces power consumption, leading to improved battery efficiency.

In contrast, the M2 iPad Air features a Liquid Retina XDR mini LED display, which, while impressive, maintains a standard 120Hz refresh rate. While the M2’s display is still of high quality, the M4’s OLED technology and adaptive refresh rate set it apart.

Screen Size and Resolution: Bigger and Sharper

The M4 iPad Pro boasts a larger 13-inch screen, a notable increase from the M2 iPad Air’s 12.9-inch display. Despite the size difference, the M4 maintains a higher resolution, ensuring that visuals remain crisp and clear at 264 pixels per inch. This means that even with the larger screen, the M4 iPad Pro offers the same level of sharpness and detail as its predecessor.

M4 iPad Pro: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED display

M2 iPad Air: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini LED display

Processing Power: Enhanced Performance

Under the hood, the M4 iPad Pro is powered by a robust 9-core CPU, which can be upgraded to a 10-core configuration in premium models. This setup surpasses the M2’s 8-core CPU, offering improved efficiency and performance for demanding tasks and applications. Both models feature a 10-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine, ensuring smooth handling of graphics-intensive tasks and AI-related processes.

M4 iPad Pro: 9-core or 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

M2 iPad Air: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine

Storage and Memory: Flexibility and Multitasking

The M4 iPad Pro offers a wider range of storage options, starting at 256GB and extending up to a massive 2TB. This provides more flexibility compared to the M2 iPad Air, which starts at 128GB. Depending on the chosen storage capacity, both models come with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and smooth operation even when running multiple apps simultaneously.

M4 iPad Pro: 256GB to 2TB storage, 8GB or 16GB RAM

M2 iPad Air: 128GB to 1TB storage, 8GB or 16GB RAM

Battery Life and Charging: Longevity and Speed

Both the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air deliver impressive battery life, offering up to 10 hours of continuous use on a single charge. This makes them suitable for extended work sessions, entertainment, or travel without the need for frequent recharging.

When it comes to charging speed, the M4 iPad Pro supports faster charging at 35 watts, while the M2 iPad Air maxes out at 20 watts. However, it’s worth noting that neither model includes wireless charging capabilities, which may be a consideration for some users.

Software and Updates: Future-Proofing

Running on the latest iPad OS 17, both the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air are set to receive the upcoming iPad OS 18 update. This update promises to introduce new AI features and continued software enhancements, ensuring that both devices remain up-to-date and capable of leveraging the latest advancements in tablet technology.

Portability: Lightweight and Easy to Carry

The M4 iPad Pro has a slight edge in terms of portability, weighing in at 579 grams compared to the M2 iPad Air’s 682 grams. While the difference may not seem significant on paper, it can make a noticeable impact during prolonged use or when carrying the device for extended periods. The M4’s lighter weight makes it more convenient and comfortable to hold, enhancing its overall portability.

Connectivity: Faster Speeds and Reliable Connections

In terms of connectivity, the M4 iPad Pro takes a step forward with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.5. These advancements offer faster internet speeds and more reliable device connections compared to the M2 iPad Air’s Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Both models support 5G networks, ensuring quick access to mobile data when Wi-Fi is unavailable.

M4 iPad Pro: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.5, 5G support

M2 iPad Air: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G support

Camera Setup: Simplicity vs. Versatility

The M4 iPad Pro takes a streamlined approach to its camera setup, featuring a single 12-megapixel wide lens. This simplification focuses on delivering high-quality output without the need for multiple lenses. On the other hand, the M2 iPad Air includes an additional ultra-wide lens, providing more versatility for capturing different perspectives.

Both models feature a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Center Stage technology, which automatically adjusts the frame during video calls to keep the subject in focus. This enhancement improves the quality of video conferences and selfies.

Price and Value: Balancing Cost and Features

The M4 iPad Pro starts at $1,299 for the 256GB model, which is a $200 increase compared to the M2 iPad Air’s starting price of $1,099 for the 128GB variant. This price difference reflects the M4’s advanced features, such as the OLED display, faster processor, and larger base storage capacity. While the M4 iPad Pro may have a higher upfront cost, its enhancements could provide better value for users who prioritize performance and innovative technology.

Color Options: Fresh Takes on Classic Choices

The M4 iPad Pro is available in two color options: silver and space black. These choices offer a fresh take on the classic iPad color schemes, with the space black variant providing a sleek and modern look. The M2 iPad Air, on the other hand, offers a wider range of colors, including the traditional space gray option.

In conclusion, the choice between the Apple M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air ultimately depends on your specific needs and priorities. The M4 iPad Pro excels in display technology, processing power, and connectivity, making it an ideal choice for users who demand the highest level of performance and visual quality. However, the M2 iPad Air remains a strong contender, offering a balance of features and affordability.

By carefully considering the differences in display, performance, storage, portability, and price, you can make an informed decision that aligns with your requirements and budget. Whether you prioritize the M4 iPad Pro’s innovative advancements or the M2 iPad Air’s well-rounded capabilities, both tablets offer exceptional user experiences and are sure to meet the needs of most users.

Source & Image Credit Matt Talks Tech



