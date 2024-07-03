Apple M4 iMac Specs & Release Date Details Revealed

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the Apple M4 iMac, set to hit the market in late 2024. This new iteration of the popular all-in-one desktop computer promises notable upgrades and improvements, making it a compelling choice for users seeking a powerful and versatile machine. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on what to expect from the latest iMac.

At the heart of the M4 iMac lies the advanced M4 chipset, which is expected to deliver superior performance compared to its predecessors. The chipset will feature a 10-core CPU, consisting of 6 efficiency cores and 4 performance cores, along with a 10-core GPU. This powerful combination ensures that the M4 iMac can handle demanding tasks with ease, whether it’s professional-level content creation, complex data analysis, or immersive gaming experiences.

While the overall design of the M4 iMac will remain largely consistent with the 2021 model, Apple is anticipated to introduce subtle tweaks to accommodate the latest connectivity standards. One notable change is the potential switch to USB-C connectivity, which aligns with the European Union’s regulations on standardizing charging ports. This transition will provide users with enhanced compatibility and convenience when connecting peripherals and accessories.

The M4 iMac will be available in a vibrant array of colors, including blue, green, red, silver, yellow, orange, and purple, allowing users to choose a design that complements their personal style and workspace aesthetics.

The device will feature a stunning 23.5-inch LED Retina display with a 4.5K resolution (4480 x 2520 pixels), delivering crisp visuals and immersive viewing experiences.

with a (4480 x 2520 pixels), delivering crisp visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Storage options for the M4 iMac will range from 256 GB to 2 TB , catering to various user needs and preferences.

, catering to various user needs and preferences. RAM configurations will start at 8 GB, with options to upgrade to 16 GB and 24 GB for enhanced multitasking capabilities and smooth performance.

In terms of connectivity, the M4 iMac will come equipped with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, allowing high-speed data transfer and support for external displays. Higher configurations of the device will include an additional two USB-C ports, further expanding connectivity options. Some models will also feature a 1 Gbps Ethernet port for wired network connectivity.

The M4 iMac will also boast a 1080p Center Stage camera, ensuring high-quality video calls and conferencing experiences. The camera’s intelligent tracking feature will keep users centered in the frame, even as they move around, enhancing the overall video communication experience.

Pricing and Availability

The base model of the Apple M4 iMac, featuring 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, will have a starting price of $1,299. Higher configurations with increased RAM and storage capacities will be priced accordingly, offering users the flexibility to choose a model that best suits their needs and budget.

Apple is expected to release the M4 iMac around October or November 2024, following a more frequent upgrade cycle of approximately 15 months. This shorter refresh cycle ensures that users have access to the latest technology and performance enhancements in a timely manner.

Minor design changes may be implemented to accommodate new USB-C standards , but no significant overhauls to the overall design or additional color options are anticipated.

, but no significant overhauls to the overall design or additional color options are anticipated. It’s worth noting that there will be no M4 Pro variant of the iMac, as Apple focuses on delivering a streamlined and powerful desktop experience with the standard M4 chipset.

The Apple M4 iMac represents a compelling upgrade for users seeking a powerful and versatile desktop computer. With its enhanced performance, improved connectivity, and subtle design refinements, the M4 iMac is poised to meet the demands of professionals, creatives, and everyday users alike. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build around this highly anticipated addition to Apple’s desktop lineup.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals