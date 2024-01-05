Terramaster 4-bay NAS F4-424 Pro with Dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Ports

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the need for robust data management solutions is more critical than ever. TerraMaster, a company known for its network-attached storage (NAS) devices, has unveiled the F4-424 Pro, a 4-bay NAS unit that promises to streamline data storage and management for both professional and home users. This new device stands out with its high-performance capabilities and a range of advanced features that cater to the demands of sophisticated data handling.

At the heart of the F4-424 Pro’s impressive performance lies an Intel Core i3 8-core CPU, paired with an integrated UHD GPU. This powerful duo ensures that the device operates smoothly and efficiently, even when subjected to heavy workloads. Users can expect a seamless experience, thanks to the support for up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory, which enhances the speed and multitasking ability necessary for quick data processing and file transfers.

One of the standout features of the F4-424 Pro is its dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, which enable faster network speeds and more efficient data sharing between devices. The inclusion of dual M.2 NVMe slots for SSD caching is another significant addition, as it greatly improves application response times and the speed of data retrieval, making it an ideal choice for users who require quick access to large volumes of data.

The device also boasts dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces, allowing for rapid data transfers with external devices, which is particularly useful when dealing with large files. The convenience factor is further enhanced by the tool-free side sliding cover, which simplifies the installation of M.2 SSDs, making it a user-friendly option for those who may not be technically inclined.

Running on the TOS 5.1 operating system, with an upcoming upgrade to TOS 6 on the horizon, the F4-424 Pro ensures that users have access to the latest features and security updates. TerraMaster has also integrated TerraSync and CloudSync solutions into the device, providing reliable backup and synchronization options that help protect data across multiple platforms.

For those who require advanced storage management, the F4-424 Pro does not disappoint. It supports virtualized applications and offers professional storage management functions that aid in the organization and access of large data volumes. A key feature in this regard is TRAID technology, which optimizes disk array management, thereby enhancing data security and system performance.

The F4-424 Pro is a part of TerraMaster’s 424 series, which includes other models like the F2-424 and F4-424, each designed to meet varying storage needs. Currently available in the United States and select European markets, the F4-424 Pro is set to expand its reach, aiming to provide a sophisticated data management solution to users worldwide.

TerraMaster’s F4-424 Pro NAS device is a testament to the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality storage solutions. It combines robust hardware with versatile features to address the complex requirements of data management. Whether for business or personal use, the F4-424 Pro is designed to ensure efficient and secure data handling, making it a valuable addition to any data-centric environment. With its advanced capabilities and ease of use, the F4-424 Pro is poised to become a preferred choice for those looking to manage their data effectively and securely.



