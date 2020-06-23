Apple CarKey launching this year

We have been hearing rumors about Apple CarKey over the last few months, it was made official by Apple at WWDC 2020 yesterday and it is launching this year.

Apple has said that Apple CarKey will be supported by BMW cars this year and it will be expanded to more manufacturers next year.

This new feature will allow you to lock and unlock your vehicle and also start the vehicle using your iPhone instead of a physical key.

Apple has said that the first vehicle to support this will be the 2021 BMW 5 series, with more vehicles added in the future. You will be able to use your iPhone to send the digital key to someone else and then they will be able to use their iPhone to open and drive that vehicle.

