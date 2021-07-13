Apple Car batteries to be made in the USA

There have not been many rumors about the new Apple Car recently, the last thing we heard about the project was back in February. Now it looks like we have some more information on what Apple has planned for their new vehicle.

According to a recent report, Apple is planning to make their batteries for their new vehicle in the USA and they are apparently planning to work with Taiwanese manufacturers on the project.

The news comes in a report from Digitimes who have revealed that Apple are looking to use one of their manufacturing partners who are setting up factories in the USA.

Apple, which reportedly is mulling manufacture batteries for Apple Car in the US, may work with Taiwanese makers rather than Chinese ones, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based Foxconn or Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry (Aleees), both of which plan to set up factories in the US, stand a chance of working with Apple on car batteries, the sources said.

Apple reportedly was looking to work with China’s two largest battery suppliers, CATL and BYD, but Apple’s insistence on using US-made batteries for ‌Apple Car‌ is making such partnerships seem unlikely, said the sources. None of these companies have confirmed the reports.

So it looks kike Apple is going to be making the batteries for their new vehicle in the USA, we are looking forward to finding our more details about the car, including its design, festures and more,

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

