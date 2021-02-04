Apple Car is rumored to be fully autonomous

We have started to hear quite a bit about the new Apple Car over the last few weeks and now we have more information about Apple’s first vehicle.

Previous rumors have suggested that the Apple Car would be a self driving vehicle, although a recent report has suggested that it will be fully autonomous.

Fully autonomous means that the vehicle will be able to completely drive itself without the need for a driver or operator.

The news comes in a report from CNBC who have said that these vehicles could be operated on their own without any people inside, for things like food delivery or other deliveries or unmanned taxis.

This sounds interesting although the car may come with these features, we are not sure if this is what Apple has planned for their new vehicles. Previous rumors have suggested that Apple are looking to compete with the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT and that their new car will be a luxury vehicle.

We are expecting Apple to launch their first vehicle some time in 2025, it will be interesting to see what they come up with. Apple are said to be working in partnership with Hyundai and Kia Motors on these cars.

Source CNBC, MacRumors

