Porsche Taycan EV sets 13 new British endurance records

Porsche has announced that their Porsche Taycan EV has set 13 new endurance records, two Taycan’s in December 2020 at Brands Hatch managed to set 13 new endurance records.

The records set included the time take for 50km, 100km, 500 km, 500 miles, 1000 km and more, you can see more information below.

The record runs got underway at 07:00 and were completed at 20:00, meaning that many hours were spent lapping Brands Hatch in complete darkness. In a parallel with the 1970 race, intermittent rain and heavy showers ensured the track surface was always damp at best, but the stellar line-up of experienced drivers, each of whom completed two or three stints of around 90 minutes, proved up to the challenge.

The records began to tumble quickly. In the category of ‘electric cars over 1000 kilograms’, the Taycan 4S took records for the time taken from a standing start to cover 50 km, 50 miles, 100 km, 500 km, 500 miles and 1000 km plus the record for distance covered from a standing start in one hour at 98.192 km.

You can find out more details about all of the new records set by Porsche at Brands Hatch in the UK at the link below.

