Apple may invest $3.6 billion in Kia Motors for the Apple Car

We have been hearing a number of rumors about the new Apple Car, we previously heard that Apple would be partnering with Hyundai on the car. According to a recent report, Apple may invest in Kia Motors for the project.

Hyundai are a major shareholder in Kia Motors, the new report says that Apple will invest $3.6 billion in Kia Motors for production of their new vehicle. The vehicle is rumored to be made using Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg who have revealed that Apple and Kia will be working together to produce Apple’s first vehicle.

Apple are rumored to launch their first car in 2025 and we heard recently that it will be a luxury vehicle and could be aimed at the same customers that would buy the Porsche Taycan.

We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for their first vehicle, the company has been developing technology for cars over the last few years.

Source Bloomberg

