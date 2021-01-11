Apple Car could be made in partnership with Hyundai

We have been hearing rumors about the Apple Car for some time, a recent report suggested it would launch in 2024.

According to a new report, the vehicle may be build in partnership with Hyundai, Apple and Hyundai are apparently about to sign a deal by March 2021.

The new Apple Car will apparently be made at a Kia motor factory in Georgia which is owned by Hyundai.

Apple and Hyundai will apparently work together on the project to produce electric vehicles and also the batteries.

Other rumors have suggested that we may have to wait a little longer to see the Apple Car, 2024 is only three years away, other have suggested that we may have to wait 5 or 7 years to see it.

Source Reuters, MacRumors

