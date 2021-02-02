Apple Car to use E-GMP platform and be a high end car

It looks like we have some more information on the new Apple Car, we heard previously that the car would be made in partnership with Hyundai.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new Apple Car will adopt Hyundai’s E-GMP platform and the vehicle will be a high end car.

If the Apple Car is expected to be a high end model, than we wonder if its will be targeted at customers who would buy EVs like the Porsche Taycan or the Audi e-tron GT.

Apple could possibly launch their first vehicle as early as 2025, it will be interesting to see what Apple comes up with. As soon as we get some more information on the new Apple Car we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

