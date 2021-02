Audi e-tron GT is coming February 9th

We have already seen videos and photos of the concept version of the Audi e-tron GT and now the production version of the car will be announced this month.

Audi has revealed that their new e-tron GT will be made official at 7p, pm on the 9th of February 2021.

Save the date. We’d like to invite you to the Audi e-tron GT world premiere. The electric Gran Turismo marks the start of a new era for Audi and we are celebrating visionary design and progressive thinking. We will reveal the new fully electric Audi e-tron GT. Get ready to meet the future. Prototype vehicle shown. Specifications may vary.

Power consumption combined: 19.6–18.8 kWh/100 km (NEDC); 21.6–19.9 kWh/100 km (WLTP); CO₂ emissions combined: 0 g/km. Stated specifications not applicable to all markets.

You can find out more details about thew new e-tron GT over at Audi at the link below, we will have full details on the car next week.

Source Audi

