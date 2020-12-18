Audi e-tron GT enters series production

Audi has announced that their Audi e-tron GT has entered production and the company will start to take orders on the car from spring 2021.

The Audi e-tron GT is an impressive looking electric vehicle, yje prototype looks amazing andd we cant wait to find out more details about the final car.

Series production of the Audi e-tron GT, the brand’s most powerful electric vehicle is launching at the Neckarsulm site. The production process at the Audi Böllinger Höfe is every bit as unique as the car itself. No vehicle bearing the four rings has ever been readied for series production as quickly. “As the electric and sporty spearhead of the Audi product portfolio, the e-tron GT is also a perfect fit for the Neckarsulm site, especially for the Böllinger Höfe sports car production facility,” says plant manager Helmut Stettner. That series production could be started on time despite the corona pandemic is the result of pooled competences and outstanding teamwork.

The Neckarsulm site had already been a focus site for plug-in hybrids, boasting the highest density of electrified models at Audi with the plug-in and mild hybrid versions of the A6, A7 and A8. “With the Audi e-tron GT, we are producing the brand’s first fully electric car to be built at a German production site and are thus taking another giant step toward the future,” adds Stettner.

You can find out more information about the new Audi e-tron GT over at Audi at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Audi

