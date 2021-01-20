New rear wheel drive Porsche Taycan shown off on video

Earlier we saw the new rear wheel drive Porsche Taycan, the car is the new entry level Taycan and it costs £70,690 in the UK.

Now Porsche have released a promo video for their new rear wheel drive Taycan, which you can see below, this is the fourth model in the Taycan range.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Taycan accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, whichever battery is specified. Its top speed is also 230 km/h in both configurations, while its maximum charging capacity is up to 225 kW (Performance Battery) or up to 270 kW (Performance Battery Plus). This means that both batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent SoC in 22.5 minutes and that power for a further 100 kilometres is achieved after only five minutes.

You can find out more information about the new entry level Porsche Taycan over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals