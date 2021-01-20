New entry level Porsche Taycan unveiled

Porsche have unveiled a new entry level version of their Taycan electric sports car and pricing starts at £70,690.

The new entry level Porsche Taycan is £13,000 cheaper than the Taycan 4S which retails for £83,000, there are now four different models in the Taycan range.

As the youngest member of the model family, the Taycan includes, right from the start, the new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover. For instance, the Plug & Charge function enables convenient charging and payments without the need for cards or an app: as soon as the charging cable is plugged in, the Taycan establishes encrypted communication with the Plug & Charge-compatible charging station. The charging process then starts automatically. Payments are also processed automatically.

This new models comes with up to 408 PS with the performance battery option, there are two batteries to choose from, the standard one comes with 326 PS.

You can find out more information about the entry level Porsche Taycan over at Porsche at the link below, the first deliveries of this new model will start in March.

Source Porsche

