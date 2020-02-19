Apple AirTags rumored to launch in Q3

Apple were expected to launch their AirTags location tracking devices before the end of quarter two, according to a recent report they will now launch in quarter three.

The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that Apple are likely to launch their new locations tracking tags in quarter three.

Production of the devices will apparently be ramped up in quarter two ahead of a Q3 launch, the devices can be used in a similar way to Tile devices to track a wide range of things.

Apple has a number of new devices coming this year, we are expecting the iPhone SE 2 some time in March or April, the new iPad Pro some time in Q2 and also some new iMacs and more.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly when Apple will be launching its new location tracking tags, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: MacRumors

