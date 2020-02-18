iPhone 9 and iPad Pro could be announced on 31st of March

We are expecting the new iPhone 9 and iPad Pro to launch some time in March, according to a recent report, Apple may hold a press event on the 31st of March 2020, this date has not been confirmed by Apple.

The news comes in a report from German website iPhone-ticker.de who have said that Apple will hold a press event for the new devices on the 31st of March and they will then go on sale in early April.

Apples iPad Pro is rumored to get a number of upgrades over the current range of devices, this will include a new triple camera system like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2is also rumored to get a number of upgrades, the device will be powered by the A13 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 11 range and it will share a similar design to the iPhone 8.

Source MacRumors

