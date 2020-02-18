iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 still coming in first half of 2020

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 was due to launch in March, although the handset may be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

According to a recent report from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the new entry level iPhone will launch some time in the first half of 2020.

Apple’s new iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is rumored to share a similar design to the iPhone 8 and the handset will come with the same Apple A13 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro handsets.

There is of course a chance that Apple may still launch the handset in March, although due to the outbreak in China this could be pushed back a bit or supply of the handset could be limited at launch.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when the new iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 2 will launch, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

