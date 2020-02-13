Apple suppliers getting ready for iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2) production ahead of March launch

The new iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 is expected to launch in March and Apple suppliers are now apparently getting ready for production of the handset ahead of next months launch.

There had been rumors that the coronavirus outbreak in China may delay production of the devices, but it looks like production of the new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 is still on track. We still do not know which of the two names the handset will have when it launches.

The virus may cause a delay in the production of this years iPhone 12 as Apple engineers are unable to travel to China to work with its suppliers on the Engineering Validation Test stage of the iPhone 12.

This could cause a delay in the production of the handset, the device is expected to go into production in due, but it may be delayed slightly. It is not clear as yet on how this may affect the launch of the iPhone 12, whether it will delay it or mean that there is less supply of the handsets at launch.

We are expecting this years iPhone 12 handsets to launch some time in September and there are rumored to be four different devices in the works. These will be Apple’s first 5G iPhones and we are looking forward to finding out more details about them.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

