Another looks at iOS 17.2 beta 3 (Video)

Earlier this week Apple released iOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17.2 beta 3 for the iPad, watchOS 10.2 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Sonoma 14.2 beta 3 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 17.2 beta 3 in action and now we have another video, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us more details about the latest beta of Apple’s iOS software.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17.2 software update, this new beta includes a moidem updaste which is designeed toi improve call quality and connectivity.

This update will introduce the new Journal app. Initially announced alongside iOS 17, the Journal app revolutionizes the way users can maintain a daily journal. Its diverse range of features makes journaling more accessible and engaging than ever before. Additionally, this update marks a significant enhancement in the Music app.

Users can now enjoy a newly introduced ‘Favorites’ playlist, which is designed to tailor your music experience by automatically compiling your most-played and loved tracks. But that’s not all – the update also introduces Collaborative Playlists. This feature takes music sharing to a new level, allowing you to create and curate playlists with friends, making music listening a more social and interactive experience. iOS 17.2 is not just an update; it’s a transformation, bringing users a more personalized and connected experience with their Apple devices.”

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 17.2 software update sometime in early December as soon as we gets some details on when the update will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



