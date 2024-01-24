Another look at the new iOS 17.2 update (Video)

In the ever-evolving world of mobile technology, staying informed about the latest updates is crucial. If you’re an iPhone user, the release of iOS 17.3 is something you’ll want to pay attention to. A recent video by Brandon Biutch delves into this update, focusing on its new features, performance, and user implications. Let’s break down what this means for you.

Security is a top priority for any smartphone user. iOS 17.3 introduces an innovative Stolen Device Protection feature, accessible through Settings > Face ID & Passcode. This addition brings an extra layer of security, particularly vital if your iPhone falls into the hands of someone familiar with your passcode. The feature kicks in when you’re away from recognized locations like home or work, requiring Face ID or Touch ID for specific functions, eliminating the passcode fallback. A notable highlight is the one-hour delay for changes to critical settings, such as your Apple ID password, significantly hindering unauthorized access.

Music enthusiasts will be pleased to know that Apple Music now lets you create and share playlists with friends. This collaborative feature enables you and your friends to add, remove, and sort songs, as well as react to the music within the playlist. The visibility of collaborators and the attribution of each song to its contributor make for a personalized and interactive experience.

Aesthetic appeal plays a significant role in our device experience. The Unity Bloom wallpaper collection, introduced in iOS 17.3, offers a variety of styles and colors to enhance your iPhone’s look.

If you are wondering how to make your hotel stay more entertaining, iOS 17.3 has an answer. The update enables you to connect your iPhone to a hotel TV via a QR code and AirPlay content. LG is leading the way with compatible TVs, marking a new era of in-room entertainment.

For those who keep a close eye on their devices’ health, the updated Apple Care and Warranty section in iOS 17.3 is a significant improvement. It now displays all devices linked to your Apple ID, not just those paired via Bluetooth. The section also features updated glyph icons for a more realistic representation.

Performance improvements and bug fixes are always welcome in any update. iOS 17.3 addresses a bug related to the app library that could freeze your iPhone, offering a smoother operation. Users have also noted a slight improvement in battery life compared to previous versions.

The tech community is abuzz with anticipation for the iOS 17.4 beta releases, expected soon. The final release of iOS 17.4 is anticipated around the end of February or early March, with possible interim updates like 17.3.1 for bug fixes and security patches.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



