Another look at iOS 17.4 beta 4 (Video)

Apple’s latest beta update to its operating system, iOS 17.4 beta 4, has been making waves. This iteration brings a suite of enhancements aimed at refining the user experience. For aficionados and casual users alike, understanding these updates can provide a glimpse into the future of mobile technology. Let’s delve into the nitty-gritty of what this update holds.

Perhaps the most noteworthy change is in the battery settings for the iPhone 15 series. Instead of displaying the battery health as a percentage, users will now see a “normal” status. This is complemented by detailed information about the battery’s maximum capacity percentage, cycle count, and manufacturing date. This shift aims to alleviate concerns over battery health degradation. Moreover, the update includes insights into expected battery performance and warranty specifics, ensuring users that the original battery is crafted to retain 80% capacity after 1,000 cycles under optimal conditions.

The introduction of CarPlay 2.0 support in select 2024 car models, including Porsche and Aston Martin, stands out. This enhancement elevates the Apple Maps experience on CarPlay with an innovative instrument cluster display, making navigation more intuitive than ever.

Apple has addressed several bugs, including the correction of wallpaper darkness on the iPhone 15 Pro series and the restoration of missing sensitive content warning icons. Moreover, the overall performance and battery life are stable, with expectations of slight improvements over the previous beta version.

Anticipation is building for the next update, likely the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.4. This upcoming version is especially significant for users in the EU, with changes pertaining to app sideloading on the horizon. The new iOS 17.4 beta 4 is now available for both developers and public beta testers to try out.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals