The upcoming iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates are set to introduce a variety of new functionalities for iPhone and iPad users, featuring significant updates to both the iPhone and the App Store in Europe. With the implementation of the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) starting in March, Apple will permit the use and installation of third-party app stores on its iPhone and iPad devices.

This update is groundbreaking as it not only enables the use of alternative app stores within Europe but also integrates new payment methods for consumers and brings about changes to the developer’s terms and conditions within the App Store.

Furthermore, iOS 17.4 beta 4 will extend global support for streaming gaming services, thereby allowing platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming to offer their services through dedicated apps worldwide, a capability that was previously limited to web browser access.

The new iOS 17.4 beta 4 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 4 are now available for developers to download you can find out more details about these new betas at the link below. We suspect that Apple will release the Release Candidate versions of iOS 17.4 next week and then the final version possibly the week after, as soon as we get some more details on the release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple