INMO Air 3 Smart Glasses Review : A Travel-Ready Mini Computer

What if your everyday eyewear could do more than just help you see? Imagine a pair of glasses that not only blends seamlessly into your daily life but also acts as a personal assistant, entertainment hub, and productivity tool, all without the need for bulky external devices. Enter the INMO Air 3, a new leap in wearable technology that’s redefining what smartglasses can achieve. With a sleek design and standalone functionality powered by Android 14, these glasses strike a perfect balance between style and substance. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a multitasking professional, or someone who simply loves staying connected on the go, the Air 3 promises to be a fantastic option.

Below Cas & Chary XR explore how the INMO Air 3 sets itself apart in a crowded market. From its immersive waveguide display that transforms work and play into cinematic experiences to its versatile input options that adapt to your unique needs, these smartglasses are designed to fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles. But are they truly the most advanced option available today? And what trade-offs come with their innovative features? As we unpack the design, performance, and practical applications of the Air 3, you’ll discover why these glasses are making waves, and where they still have room to grow. Sometimes, innovation isn’t about doing everything; it’s about doing the right things well.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The INMO Air 3 smartglasses combine portability, functionality, and versatility, offering a standalone device powered by Android 14 for productivity, entertainment, and connectivity.

Designed for comfort and style, the lightweight frame features a full-color waveguide display, built-in audio, and Bluetooth compatibility for seamless usability.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, the Air 3 supports multitasking, Android apps, and an AI assistant for hands-free convenience.

Features include a 60MP wide-angle camera with electronic image stabilization, multiple input options (touchpad, smart ring, Bluetooth devices), and fast-charging battery life of 1-3 hours.

While offering a balanced approach to smartglasses, limitations include reduced brightness in direct sunlight and app optimization challenges for the unique display format.

Design and Build: Lightweight and Comfortable

The INMO Air 3 is carefully designed with portability and comfort as its primary focus. Its lightweight plastic frame ensures all-day wearability without causing discomfort, making it ideal for extended use. The slim waveguide display technology enhances its sleek and modern aesthetic, while the slightly bulkier sides discreetly house the internal components. From a distance, the glasses resemble regular eyewear, offering a stylish yet functional design. Built-in audio capabilities further enrich the user experience, and Bluetooth compatibility allows seamless pairing with external headphones for enhanced audio quality. This thoughtful design ensures the Air 3 is both practical and visually appealing.

Display: Immersive Visuals for Work and Play

The Air 3 features a full-color waveguide display with a resolution of 9020×1080 and a 36° field of view, delivering sharp and immersive visuals. The binocular display enhances depth perception, making it ideal for multitasking, app usage, and entertainment. The screen size, equivalent to viewing a 150-inch display from a distance, provides a cinematic experience for movies, games, and presentations. With a peak brightness of 600 nits, the display performs well in shaded outdoor environments, while the included sun cover improves usability in brighter conditions. Whether you’re working on a project or enjoying a movie, the Air 3’s display ensures a vivid and engaging visual experience.

Performance: Power Meets Versatility

At its core, the INMO Air 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This robust combination ensures smooth performance across a variety of tasks, from running productivity apps to streaming high-definition content. The glasses support most Android apps available on the Google Play Store, offering a familiar interface and extensive functionality. Multitasking is a standout feature, with multiscreen viewing allowing you to manage multiple apps simultaneously. The built-in AI assistant adds an extra layer of convenience, allowing you to set reminders, control smart home devices, or perform other tasks hands-free. This blend of power and versatility makes the Air 3 a reliable companion for both work and leisure.

Input and Navigation: Flexible Control Options

The INMO Air 3 offers multiple input methods to suit different user preferences. A touchpad integrated into the temple provides intuitive navigation, while the smart ring controller and external touchpad controller offer alternative interaction options. For users seeking a more traditional setup, the glasses are compatible with Bluetooth keyboards and mice, allowing a PC-like experience. Additionally, a wristband controller is currently in development, promising even greater flexibility in the future. These diverse input options ensure that the Air 3 adapts to your unique needs, making it a versatile tool for various scenarios.

Camera and Battery: Capturing Moments on the Go

Equipped with a 60MP wide-angle camera, the Air 3 excels at capturing high-quality point-of-view shots and casual vlogging content. Electronic image stabilization ensures smooth and steady footage, even during movement, making it ideal for documenting your adventures or creating content on the go. The battery life ranges from 1 to 3 hours, depending on usage, but the fast-charging feature minimizes downtime, allowing you to quickly resume your activities. Whether you’re capturing memories or staying productive, the Air 3’s camera and battery capabilities provide the tools you need to stay connected and creative.

Practical Applications: Productivity and Entertainment

The INMO Air 3 is designed to seamlessly integrate into your daily life, offering light productivity, entertainment, and casual browsing capabilities. Its portability makes it an excellent travel companion, while its standalone functionality allows you to handle tasks like email management, document editing, and streaming without relying on additional devices. Whether you’re working remotely, watching a movie on a flight, or exploring new apps, these smartglasses adapt to your needs with ease. The Air 3’s versatility ensures that it can keep up with the demands of a modern, on-the-go lifestyle.

Limitations: Room for Improvement

While the INMO Air 3 offers a host of impressive features, it is not without its limitations. The display, though sharp, lacks the vibrancy of dedicated display devices, and its brightness may fall short in direct sunlight, even with the sun cover. Additionally, some Android apps may not be fully optimized for the glasses’ unique display format, which could impact usability in certain scenarios. These limitations highlight areas where future iterations of the Air 3 could improve, making sure an even more seamless user experience.

Market Position: A Balanced Approach

The INMO Air 3 occupies a unique niche in the smartglasses market, bridging the gap between basic notification glasses and feature-heavy display models. By combining the versatility of a tablet with the convenience of wearable technology, the Air 3 sets a new benchmark for smartglasses. Its lightweight design, immersive display, and standalone functionality make it a compelling solution for those seeking productivity, entertainment, and connectivity in a single device. Whether you’re a professional, a traveler, or a tech enthusiast, the INMO Air 3 offers a balanced approach that caters to a wide range of needs.

Key Strengths: Lightweight and comfortable design, immersive display, versatile input options, and standalone functionality.

Lightweight and comfortable design, immersive display, versatile input options, and standalone functionality. Potential Drawbacks: Limited brightness in direct sunlight and app optimization issues for certain applications.

