Alpine A4810 hydrogen concept car unveiled

Alpine has unveiled a new hydrogen concept car, the Alpine A4810, the car was designed by the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) along with Alpine.

The Alpine A4810 looks amazing from the photos and it gives us an idea of what Alpine may possibly have planned for the future.

Alpine proposed the students to design a ‘super berlinette’ for the year 2035. The two-seater supercar was designed to be a high-performing vehicle both in terms of performance and environmental impact. After the brief was given last autumn, students worked individually to come up with their own interpretation and present it to the brand. Alpine then selected a combination of two main ideas. Based on the two selected proposals, the young designers created the ‘A4810 Project by IED’: a light yet powerful and agile concept car that boasts pure driving pleasure. During the design phase, the students sought to combine vision and innovation, without losing sight of the traditional roots of the French car manufacturer.

Furthermore, they chose a name that conveyed the brand’s legacy. In fact, ‘4810’ is the height (in meters) of the Mont Blanc: the highest and most emblematic peak in the Alps that sits at the border between Italy and France, like a bridge connecting IED and Alpine. The car manufacturer is named after the very same mountains and evokes the joy of driving along their winding roads.

You can find out more details about the new Alpine A4810 hydrogen concept car over at the Alpine website at the link below.

Source Alpine

