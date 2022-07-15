Hyundai RN22e concept car unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled a new concept car, the Hyundai RN22e, the car gives us an idea of what Hyundai has planned for future performance electric vehicles.

The new Hyundai RN22e concept car is designed for the race track, it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

RN22e offers racetrack-ready performance by refining and optimizing Hyundai’s market-leading E-GMP and packaging it in an IONIQ 6-based streamliner design. As Hyundai N’s first rolling lab based on E-GMP, RN22e shows the electrified N brand’s vision and direction while opening the possibility of a high-performance EV model in the future. The concept received its name because it is the rolling lab of N brand developed in 2022 with EV performance.

RN22e is tested to maximize N’s three performance pillars, starting with ‘corner rascal.’ N has been developing cornering capability since the brand launch and has been providing e-LSD, Corner Carving Differential, for most N models. RN22e elevates the corner carving feel with inevitably heavier weight, by exploring torque vectoring by twin clutch. Moreover, the 3D printed parts reduce weight and keep the rigidity for better corner attack. Equipped with AWD, RN22e provides optimized torque distribution according to different drive modes that allows drivers to choose the torque power on the front and rear wheels.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai RN22e concept car over at Hyundai’s website at the link below.

Source Hyundai

