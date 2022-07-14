2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 more details revealed

Hyundai has revealed more details about its 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6, We recently got to see the design of the car and now we have some more specifications on it.

The car will come with up to 329 horsepower and it will have a range of up to 379 miles and it will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.1 seconds.

IONIQ 6 is available with a range of drive motors and battery packs to fit the needs of every customer. The long-range 77.4-kWh battery can be mated with two electric motor layouts, either rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an AWD option producing a combined power output of 239 kW and 605 Nm of torque. This PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds*.

IONIQ 6 boasts an impressive energy consumption rate. The energy consumption of the 53-kWh standard battery with 18-inch tyre and RWD motor option* is estimated to be under 14 kWh/100 km, according to WLTP. This makes IONIQ 6 one of the most energy-efficient vehicles in the market.

IONIQ 6’s E-GMP architecture can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures, with 800-V charging as standard; it can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 over at Hyundai at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Hyundai

