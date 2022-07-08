Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV design revealed

Hyundai has revealed the design of its latest electric vehicle, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV. This new electric vehicle has a unique design and a range of features.

The new Hyundai IONIQ 6 is inspired by the company’s Prophecy EV concept and it certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle line-up brand. IONIQ 6, which Hyundai describes as an Electrified Streamliner, is aerodynamically sculpted and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect today’s EV customers’ values. Inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV Concept, IONIQ 6 is characterised by clean, simple lines and a pure aerodynamic form that Hyundai designers describe as Emotional Efficiency. IONIQ 6’s electrified streamliner typology and mindful cocoon-like interior embody a silhouette for the new era of electric mobility, while the overall design theme of Ethical Uniqueness reflects Hyundai’s customer-centric commitment to energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. IONIQ 6 demonstrates ethical and unique design through energy efficiency and sustainable material usage. IONIQ 6 design was human-centric from the start, with the interior space developed simultaneously with the exterior form. Efforts were made to maximize and optimise the interior space, stretching it at the front and rear, resulting in a unique streamliner silhouette and spacious interior.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 E over at the Hyundai website at the link below.

